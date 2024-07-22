On Tuesday July 23rd Monica Smit, founder of Reignite Democracy Australia, will be taking Victoria Police to court for arresting her three times in the same day. If she loses she may have to pay $300,000 costs.

Once again she is fighting on behalf of freedom-loving people not just in Victoria, but world-wide.

Here’s what she has to say about the case, which may go on for 15 days.

If you prefer to read about the case click here

Here’s the information you need for tomorrow:

I suggest you check that this information is still current before you turn up. Updated details can be obtained on https://www.monicasmit.com/monica-vs-vicpol/

Why I support Monica’s case

My husband and I owe a huge debt to Monica Smit.

As a ‘big-picture’ thinker and an engineer, my husband knew something didn’t make sense right from the start of covid because there was no ‘endpoint’ to the lockdowns.

Plus he was open to the medical profession not always having the best information since reading a book by Dr Ron Rosedale in 2007 that explained that sugar and excessive carbohydrates, not fats, were behind type 2 diabetes.

I, on the other hand, had been working as a medical journalist on a leading publication for Australian doctors for over a decade and entered the pandemic supportive of vaccines in general and about as medically conventional as anyone could be.

Despite a succession of things striking me as unusual in the world of medical journalism during covid, I didn’t understand what was happening until mid 2021.

That was when my husband showed me Brett Weinstein’s interview with Dr Robert Malone and Steve Kirsch. Suddenly the reason behind the stifling of ivermectin as an early treatment for covid became clear. Huge pharmaceutical company profits were at stake.

So from then my husband was no longer on his own, but none of our friends or family agreed with our views and we wondered whether we were going mad.

By September 2021, I was trying to tell my editor that maybe, just maybe, we were dealing with the biggest pharmaceutical company conflict of interest ever. This was falling on deaf ears.

All of my colleagues appeared to be on board with the government approach and some of them were busy conducting a witch hunt of GPs prescribing ivermectin.

Ironically it was an article by a colleague smearing Monica Smit as an antivaxxer that alerted me to the existence of her organisation, Reignite Democracy Australia (RDA).

Finding that site changed our lives. It was wonderful to find that there were other Australians who saw the world the way we did!

Following the posts on RDA led us to livestreams done by the Real Rukshan and coverage by Avi Yemini of Rebel News of the Melbourne anti-lockdown demonstrations.

That brought me to a key final awakening moment.

Because that was when I realised that the ABC and SBS were not reporting peaceful anti-lockdown demonstrations of more than 10,000 people.

And that was when I recognised that I was living in George Orwell’s ‘1984’.

The journalist in me was shocked to the core.

Thankfully, I am of the generation that read 1984 and Brave New World as teenagers.

Young Australians nowadays seem to think the only evil regime the world has ever seen was Hitler’s Nazi Germany, perhaps because that is all they are told about at school.

I grew up aware of evil perpetrated by Stalin, Pol Pot, Mao Zedong and the genocide in Rwanda - other situations in which ordinary people have endured great cruelty and injustice imposed by their governments.

For us, the light that Monica provided us through RDA was literally sanity-saving.

And she is still fighting for Australians and for the human rights and freedoms of people all over the world.

We need to show the judge that ordinary Australians support what Monica is doing. And we need to bolster her enormous courage.

Please attend if you possibly can.

