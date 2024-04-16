Since January 2021, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show that 29,601 people have died unexpectedly.

Furthermore, that data, which is from the ABS’s new ‘official model’ of excess mortality, only goes to August 27th 2023, so it probably underestimates the cumulative excess deaths to date.

That number, 29,601, is equivalent to 99 plane crashes of a plane with 300 people on board.

That’s 99 plane crashes with no investigation as to the cause! At least, not one we have been told about.

The problem is, these deaths did not happen as highly visible plane crashes.

They happened one by one. In people’s bedrooms, lounge rooms, gardens and cars.

People who had been well in 2019, and who might have been expected to live into their 80s. Gone.

Each one was a tragedy for the loved ones left behind.

Has this happened to you? If so, please make a submission to the Senate Inquiry. It may help them to understand why so many people have died prematurely. I will give you some things to make this as easy as possible below.

Or do you know someone else who has lost a loved one prematurely? If so, please share this article now.

The file below may be of help to anyone making a submission about a particular death. Sadly Substack don’t enable upload of Word or LibreOffice files, so this file has to be a PDF.

Suggested Template for Senate Inquiry Submission 58.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

(BTW If you have trouble with the download, please message me with your email address and I’ll email you the Word document.)

To help you, I have done three fictious examples.

Your loved one died from covid

2. You believe your loved one died from a covid vaccination

You believe your loved one died because of lockdowns

To make your submission, go to the Senate Inquiry page and carefully follow the instructions.

The closing date is 5pm Canberra time on Friday 17th May.

