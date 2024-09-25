Remember the days of covid when we could not protest? Well now while we can, we must take the oppportunity. We must stand up and be counted. We must defend free speech.

I am a member of the Libertarian Party and proud of their involvement in this event.

The picture - in case you haven’t guessed - is George Orwell (author of 1984, a masterpiece, that most of my generation read). He’s looking rather shocked to see his predictions coming true.

I would be surprised if John Ruddick MLC and former Federal MP Craig Kelly did not speak at this event.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have ten thousand of us there!

See you there!

And if you can’t go, but want to do something to help, perhaps you could tell other people who can?

Can you make a submission about the bill?

And importantly, we have only until 5pm on Monday 30th September to make submissions about the bill. How to submit can be found here:

https://www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/Senate/Environment_and_Communications/MisandDisinfobill

In my opinion, without free speech, democracy is dead. And so is science, which cannot grow or thrive without debate and dissenting voices. The door to tyranny, with government censorship of the internet as a vital first step, is opening before us.

Please make a submission. However brief. You will have registered your objection to what is planned for us.

