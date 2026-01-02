Clarity on Health

Clarity on Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
Jan 2

Great to see you're back to help in the war that we realised was declared in 2019/2020.

Since they created and released Covid - to justify a 'supposed vaccine' (CULL) upon humanity. The DEADLY jabs forced upon us at the beginning of this decade.

We need all the heroes we can muster.

Keep doing your bit to reinforce our growing army of those ho have realised what became apparent to many of us at the inception of Covid and the DEADLY mRNA poisonous injections called 'VACCINES'.

We next need Kennedy Jr to ban mRNA poisons and to remove the insane PREP Act shield that somehow justifies premeditated Murder by Big Pharma in the guise of human health.

We hope you have a productive and successful 2026

Unjabbed Mick (UK) seemingly in the exact same boat as you Aussies!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Clare Pain
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Jan 2

Happy New Year Clare.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Clare Pain
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clarity on Health · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture