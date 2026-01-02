I see I last posted in April. For those of you who know me, you must be wondering whether I have given up on trying to get the Australian government to seriously investigate whether the covid vaccine rollout did more harm than good.

Care needs in my family have been high in 2025 and I have been lucky to get an hour here and there. So I decided, rather than spend my limited time communicating, I would spend it doing research, with the aim of getting a paper published in a peer-reviewed medical journal. Substack was put out to grass to enable me to collaborate on a project that will point out the many flaws in a key paper about covid vaccines in Australia. As soon as I can, I will post about that.

Also, as 2025 is now over, I’d like to mention some things that stood out for me.

I still can’t really believe that Robert F Kennedy Jr is in the position he is in, and that other heroes who have courageously questioned the official narrative - like Dr Robert Malone and Dr Jay Bhattacharya - are in such key positions. Yes, they are not doing everything we want by a long way, particularly with regard to covid vaccines, and exploring a potential link between childhood vaccinations and autism, but they are doing good things. We are not in their shoes. They walk a political tightrope and who knows what pressures they are being put under by the hugely powerful arms of Big Pharma. It is possible they may have been threatened with the loss of loved ones, for instance. Imagine how bad things would be if they were not there at all (which could so easily have happened).

Free speech

Real science (which of course is a process and not the conclusions reached at any point) depends utterly on freedom of speech to challenge and debate hypotheses. Free speech is under huge attack, and has been ever since we started self-censoring (years before covid) and feeling we could only say things deemed ‘politically correct’. I am sorry to say I was as cowardly as anyone in this regard. I didn’t realise how important it was to push back against the very first assaults on our right to say what we think.

And talking of free speech, I’m going to say that I was saddened to see an eminent freedom person criticising Senator Ralph Babet, saying that he had not amounted to much. Yes, that person has a right to say what they please, but in my book, Senator Babet is performing maginifcently. I am grateful for anyone who has taken a stand - and he is devoting his working life to this cause.

Craig Kelly is another case in point. I have seen criticisms of him for joining one freedom party after another. But that’s the dilemma we all face with our splintered freedom movement. More than anything else, I feel we need a united politcal freedom party! Getting back to Craig, he showed his metal during covid, and those daily videos in which he questioned what his own party was doing, were brave and so encouraging in those dark days. That man needs to be back in a parliament somewhere!

Digital ID

I believe the current attack on social media by the Australian government is a key step in the process of silencing dissent to official narratives, globally. I do not for a minute believe that having to give one’s age to use social media is about protecting children from pornography. In the physical world, sex shops selling pornography are required to ensure that children don’t enter them. We don’t ban children from the whole shopping mall or district! So, on the internet, we should get porn sites to have age restrictions, not the whole social media platform.

Like you, I am sure, I think this is actually about making it easy to track what adults are viewing on social media, and perhaps also there is an authoritarian desire to get rid of social media, because, despite all the huge social media censorship during covid, it was still a source of dissent. The authorities, would, I am sure, much prefer us to take our views from mainstream media, which appears to be under their thumb.

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to follow the Aligned Council of Australia’s Digital ID Detox instructions, which I think are currently only available via their emails.

Substack lacks substance

While Craig Kelly has shown an iron core, it seems Substack is made of jelly, as I gather that the platform is completely unnecessarily requiring biometric data and age verification from some people. I will not be supplying this data and the moment I am asked to, I will leave the platform (not that Substack will notice!) .

I don’t currently have the time to update my own website, www.clarityonhealth.org, but I have downloaded the email addresses of you all - my kind subscribers - and I will keep in touch with you somehow.

Let’s ensure 2026 does not become 1984

At the end of 2019, when I was working as a medical journalist, I went to our office Christmas party at a venue in the Sydney CBD that I had never been to before. The theme was ‘the roaring [19]20s’ and we dressed up as flappers, dancing the Charlston, which was a lot of fun.

In late 2023, climbing the stairs to attend a gathering to mark the launch of the Free Speech Union of Australia (of which I am poud to be a member), I suddenly realised that I was at the same venue. How very very strange the 2020s had turned out to be, I thought! It felt more like George Orwell’s 1984 or the Soviet Union under Lenin and Stalin than the exuberant 1920s.

Although I achieved very little towards getting to truth about what happened during covid in 2025, I comfort myself that at least I did what I could. These strange times are certainly the most challenging of my lifetime, and I feel we must rise to the challenge. If we don’t, we are basically agreeing to being enslaved by tyrannical governments and large corporations, and leaving our grandchildren to inherit a world with no free speech, risking government tyranny and control. It’s pretty much allowing ourselves to be treated as farm animals, though perhaps we are not so much farmed, as pharmed!

Please do whatever you feel called to do! It will make a difference.

