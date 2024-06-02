I am going to ask you to watch 14 minutes of something very boring. But it is important that you do.
It deals with Item 13 on the agenda for the Plenary session of the World Health Organisation’s 77th Assembly (WHA77) and concerns adoption of changes to the International Health Regulations (2005). The motion was passed in the final plenary session of the Assembly, late in the evening of Saturday 1st June, when the President said (italics from me):
“Is the Assembly now ready to adopt the resolution as read out?” Members then voted - it looks like they used their phones to do this. “I see no objection. The resolution, including the amendments contained in document A77/A/CONF./14 is adopted.”
Please watch the full 14 minutes and then put your thoughts about the process being used to make world-changing decisions in the comments.
Looking forward to reading your thoughts!
How to find the video
The link to WHA77 videos is here: https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh
The one to watch is the one highlighted in the screenshot (taken from the WHO website) above: WHA77 Plenary Ninth Plenary Meeting 01/06/24 20:55 - 22.50
Please watch from the start to just under 14 minutes. Yes I know it’s boring, in fact I’m beginning to believe that the boringness of the WHO may be its secret weapon, but steel yourself and keep watching. Maybe make notes as you go.
If you want to see the detailed amendments they can be found here:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf
The actual vote is taken at about the 12.50 time point.
Thank you to the Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) who first made me aware of how to watch the WHA77 proceedings and to James Roguski who has tirelessly been alerting us to the dangers of the WHO over the past two years. It’s free to join the ACA by the way.
https://odysee.com/@TheAgeofAquariusPI4PSI2:1/Dr-Tess-Lawrie-IHR:2
You are all insane.
The UN is moving to kill you all and you are worried about undemocratic vote-taking. If somebody is trying to kill you, kill them first. Or at the very least, disable them.
You have been mentally disabled and you are clearly oblivious to this. Self-defense is a fundamental human right and you do not even see this as an option. Pathetic.
Understand this, the City of London first launched the disabling procedure through its pawn, Mohandas Gandhi. This was backed up in the US with ML KIng. Both campaigns were managed from the outset, both men assassinated (ie the validation of martyrdom), and then Hollywood made an epic movie of both men to reinforce and dramatise the message. Further tweaking was provided by corporate agents Nelson Mandela and Thabo M'Beki, and you believed the whole charade. This tells me you are an academic. Nobody else bought it. Africans warned the world but, of course, why would you listen to black people. What would they know? You know better.
And so you will apply "non-violent peaceful protest" to win over blackmailed psychopaths, and then march triumphantly to the death camps knowing you enjoy moral superiority.
Intelligent behaviour? I don't think so.