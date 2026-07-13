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Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
2d

Funeral homes figures are the key. Great work.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
5h

Ah, so the Covax was/is "safe and effective" after all...NOT! Jane Halton was one of the key perpetrators of the Convid1984/Covax atrocity, who, astonishingly, still has not seen the inside of a jail cell. Her husband Trevor is (or was until recently) the Deputy Australian Statistician at the ABS. His brother, Brett, was Victoria's Chief Public "Health" Officer, who oversaw the world's worst Convid1984 "lockdown" and Covax mandates. "Oh what a tangled web we weave..."

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