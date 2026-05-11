URGENT: The WHO just hit a massive deadlock in Geneva, and now they are scrambling for a desperate “Plan B.”

It’s Sebastian. I’m writing to you from Geneva.

The World Health Assembly has begun.

Ministers and delegates are arriving right now. I can see them walking into the UN building. Quiet conversations in the corridors. Closed doors. Pressure you can feel in the air.

And somewhere in that building, the decision about the WHO Pandemic Treaty is taking shape.

This is not a drill. This is not “coming soon.”

They tried to finalise the last piece, but failed to reach agreement.

And now they’re trying to move forward anyway. And they are doing everything they can to keep it quiet. No clear timeline. No headlines. Just pressure, applied behind closed doors, to push countries into line before anyone outside this building notices.

You know what they are trying to lock in. We lived it.

Lockdowns. Mandates. Churches closed. Families separated.

This treaty is built to make all of that faster next time. More coordinated. Harder to fight. And permanent.

But here is what I can also tell you from inside this building.

The atmosphere is tense. Not confident. Tense.

There are still real disagreements. Countries still pushing back. Delegates who are not sure. The outcome is still open.

Which means your voice still reaches this room.

Right now. Today. Before that changes.

Will you sign right now and tell Health Minister Mark Butler to REJECT the WHO Pandemic Treaty before they make this decision here in Geneva?

Just a minute of your time, please.

Sign now to protect your freedoms by clicking the link

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Thank you for signing! I know lots of people think petitions make no difference, but clearly the WHO’s juggernaut is being pushed off track, and it is by the tiny actions of many (plus the massive actions of some, like Sebastian) that this happens. Let’s make that push as aeffective as we can!

Clare