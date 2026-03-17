Clarity on Health

Clarity on Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David White (Oz Dave)'s avatar
David White (Oz Dave)
Mar 17Edited

Thank you for your efforts. Glad I kept this screenshot, given that the date ending on the OWiD website is now 31 December 2023.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Clare Pain and others
Clare Pain's avatar
Clare Pain
Mar 20

That sounds like it is total deaths not excess deaths David. The ABS is still providing deaths data in two forms - every three months there are the provisional mortality statistics and then annually in September they report the finalised figures for all deaths registered in the previous calendar year. They stopped reporting excess deaths after Dec 2023.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Clarity on Health · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture