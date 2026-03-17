If you want to find official government data on excess mortality in Australia, you will find nothing beyond December 2023.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS)’s article: ‘Measuring Australia’s excess mortality during the COVID-19 pandemic until December 2023’, published in June 2024, seems to be their last word on the story of overall excess deaths since the beginning of covid.

Here are the ABS estimates of excess mortality since the covid era began. The rate of death was 5.1% higher than expected in 2023. Some 8,744 people died early in that year. Even if some people find the analogy sensationalist, that’s equivalent to just over 29 fatal plane crashes over the year, assuming 300 people on a flight.

The ABS did not do the sum for us, but there were 26,300 excess deaths in total over the covid era to December 2023. Meanwhile, the final line in their table, “Reported deaths from and with COVID-19”, invites us to conclude that the 21,633 deaths ‘from and with’ covid explain nearly all the excess deaths. (In this link, I explain why subtracting deaths ‘from and with’ covid deaths is incorrect.)

“There’s nothing to worry about Australia”, seems to be the message the ABS is trying to send. And there we are left. With no information about excess deaths in 2024 and 2025.

Let’s be clear: excess deaths are unexpected deaths. Deaths that shouldn’t have happened in the normal course of events before the covid era. They are, of course, inevitably early deaths. In the unusual situation where excess deaths persist for three years (as the ABS data shows), it suggests that something material has changed from the pre-covid era, and life expectancy across the population declines. Indeed, ABS life expectancy data shows that it peaked in 2020.

What was the excess death rate in 2024 and 2025?

Since the ABS is not calculating excess mortality, we have to analyse their raw death data for ourselves.

Retired electrical engineer Colin Millen has been using ABS Provisional Mortality Statistics data (PMS) to produce his own model of excess deaths since 2021.

He uses weekly data on deaths reported in the PMS and compares the number of deaths in a given week with the expected deaths for that week. He calculates expected deaths as the average for the corresponding week in the seven years before the covid era (2013 to 2019).

Of course the Australian population has been growing since covid, so one would expect more deaths just because we have more people. Millen adjusts for this in a standard way, doing all his calculations using death rates (‘DR’ on his graphs), deaths per 100,000 population per year.

The latest PMS data from the ABS only goes to November 2025. The weekly death rate is shown on Millen’s graph below in dark blue. The green dotted line shows the expected deaths. Before covid, the average death rate was 654 deaths per 100,000 people per year. In 2024 it was 683, and in the 12 months to November 2025, it has averaged 679 deaths per 100,000 per year. That equates to 7,857 and 6,593 Australians dying early in those time periods respectively. We don’t know the age distribution of these excess deaths, but some people may have died years earlier than they should have done.

Graph 1 - Death rates

Does it matter?

Is 7,857 a lot? Well in 2024, according to the ABS, 5,543 people died of their first heart attack (acute myocardial infarction). And the 6,593 excess deaths in the 12 months prior to November 2025 is larger than the number of people who died from Alzheimer’s disease in 2024 (5,998).

The 2024 number equates to 26 fatal (300-person) plane crashes, the 2025 number to 20. Plane crashes are particularly concerning because they give unexpected (and avoidable) deaths, cutting short lives of people of all ages. We mount an investigation to understand why the crash happened, in the hope of preventing further tragedies. Shouldn’t we investigate the unexpected deaths over the covid period with equal vigour?

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A sanity check on Millen’s results

But should we trust Millen’s ‘non-official’ excess deaths figures?

Well firstly, until the ABS decides to publish official figures, we are stuck with having to do our own analyses. These do not have to be calculated by ‘experts’. Any numerate person, skilled with using spreadsheets, can do (at least) a simple version of such an analysis.

I do my own (very simple) analysis of excess deaths, using annual ABS data on registered deaths. For the expected number of deaths, I use the average number of deaths in the five years before the pandemic (2015-2019). To account for the fact that the population has changed, like Millen, I do the sums using deaths per 100,000 population.

For 2024, I get an excess death rate of 4.9% by this method, which is not far from Millen’s 4.6%. It’s too early to be able to calculate 2025 excess deaths, and the registered death data needed probably won’t be available from the ABS until September this year. The provisional ABS deaths data for December 2025 needed to complete Millen’s charts for 2025 will come sooner - probably in May.

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Most recent estimate is 3.7% excess deaths

The second graph from Millen (below) shows the percentage deviation of deaths from the expected value. Periods when the dark blue line is above zero are periods of excess mortality. Periods when it is below zero are periods when there are fewer deaths than expected (a mortality deficit). The spikes followed by troughs in the winters of 2024 and 2025 reflect two factors: strangely, winter peaks in deaths are coming about a month earlier than they did before the covid era; and these two winters were very mild, so there were fewer deaths than usual.

Just as in the first graph, the orange dashed line on Millen’s chart at any point gives the average per cent excess death rate over the preceding 12 months. At November 2025, this is 3.7%. For 2024, the average excess death rate was 4.6%.

Graph 2 - Percent excess (or deficit)

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More than 40,000 excess deaths over the covid era

Millen calculates that there have been 43,310 more deaths in total than normal since the covid era began in March 2020 to November 2025. ( If you think in plane crashes, the number is 144). The purple line on his graph below shows cumulative unexpected deaths. Before covid, this line never strayed far above or below zero. In the first year of covid, cumulative deaths went into deficit, presumably due to lockdowns and border closures. But, soon after the vaccination roll-out began, the curve began its inexorable rise.

Graph 3 - Cumulative unexpected deaths

Meanwhile, the ABS presents the data in a way that suggests that most of the excess mortality is due to covid deaths. (By the way, wouldn’t it be good to know the vaccination status of every covid death?). Officially, covid deaths numbered 22,738 in total to November 2025 (sadly I don’t have space to go into all the ways covid deaths have been overcounted here). So that leaves at least 22,500 unexplained excess deaths.

Importantly though, it is a mistake to count every covid death as an excess death . Half of those who died from covid in 2024 were aged over 86.8 years. In comparison the median age of death from all causes in that year was five years lower (81.8 years). A proportion of these very old, very frail people who died from covid would have been expected to die in 2024 from something else. Thus, not every death from covid should be taken off the total excess count.

As I explain in this video, we can use Swedish data from 2020 to estimate that only 43% of deaths ‘from and with’ covid were true excess deaths. Being conservative, let’s say half of Australia’s covid deaths were excess deaths. So that suggests that there may have been almost 32,000 ‘non-covid’ excess deaths from March 2020 to date. Other factors must underlie these deaths.

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The covid period does not have the ‘signature’ of an epidemic

One thing that is clear from Millen’s first and second graphs is that the trend during the covid era is very different from what normally happens as an infectious disease, that kills some people, passes through a population.

The orange dotted line in these graphs is a ‘moving average’ and it provides a useful way of smoothing out the data to show an underlying trend. Each point on that orange line is the average of the 52 weeks prior.

Take 2017, for example, which was a nasty year for flu. There were more deaths than usual in winter 2017, and the orange trend line turns up as the flu deaths become incorporated in the 52 week average. But because flu killed more frail and elderly people than usual, there were fewer such people ‘available’ to die in the following summer and winter, an effect known as ‘death displacment’. So there were actually fewer deaths than expected over the next 18 months or so following this epidemic, and the trend line goes below the average for a while. This pattern in the trend (of a peak followed by a trough) is the signature of an epidemic.

The pattern for the covid period is very different. Firstly, with lockdowns in Australia 2020 (and covid largely excluded from the country by effective international border closures) there are fewer deaths than usual. But once the trend curve turns steeply upwards in May 2021, it remains stubbornly higher than normal for years and has not yet returned to the average level.

The upwards turn occurred after the vaccination rollout had begun in March 2021, but when there was still little covid disease itself in Australia (as border closures remained in force). Border restrictions began to be relaxed in November 2021, when international students and skilled migrants were allowed into the country, and borders were opened to all vaccinated people in February 2022.

Why has covid not followed the pattern of other epidemics? Three things about the covid era differ from a typical flu epidemic:

the infectious agent was SARS-Cov-2, not a flu virus

there were government-imposed lockdowns and border closures to limit the spread

there was a massive rollout of a completely new type of vaccine that used gene technology

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Did covid vaccines play a role in these excess deaths?

Millen believes harm from the covid vaccines underlies many of the excess deaths. He has plotted the weekly number of covid vaccinations received (per 1,000 population) on his graphs. This is the pale blue line that peaks in October 2021.

He has also noticed a visual correlation in his data, with peaks and dips in the death rate matching vaccination rates about 20 weeks earlier. This can be seen by the brown dotted line, which is simply the vaccination curve delayed by 20 weeks. Wilson Sy was the first Australian to publish this correlation - of 21 weeks - reported in his paper published in the journal ‘Medical and Clinical Research’ in June 2023.

Now, we are being trained to trot out “correlation is not causation”. True. But every causation shows a correlation. So correlations must be investigated until a reason is found to dismiss them as not being causal.

The prudent thing to do would be to stop covid injections immediately while the possibility that they underlie some of the excess deaths is carefully and objectively investigated.

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But there were “only 14 deaths” from the covid vaccines in Australia

The problem, though, is that Australian authorities have an easy excuse not to investigate covid vaccines as a cause of excess mortality. According to the Theraputic Goods Administration (TGA) - the regulatory body that approves medicines and vaccines in Australia and is also charged with monitoring their safety - there have only been 14 deaths from the covid vaccines in total in Australia. So there’s no need to investigate any further, is there?

The 14 deaths (13 of these were due to the Astra Zeneca vaccine) are the only ones TGA staff have judged to be due to covid vaccines. This is despite doctors and relatives reporting 1004 deaths as being associated with the injections in the final COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Report linked to above, published 2nd November 2023. Incidentally, according to OpenDAEN (a non-government website that makes the TGA covid vaccine data more accessible), the tally of deaths reported as vaccine adverse events is now 1053.

The reasons why we should be sceptical of ‘only 14 deaths’ is a whole story in itself that I can’t cover properly here. But here are a few reasons why it is likely to be an underestimate.

Long before the covid era, it was recognised that passive safety reporting systems such as the TGA’s Database of Adverse Event Notifications under-report adverse events between 10 and 20-fold. Reports are put in by busy doctors or patients themselves and the process of filing reports is time-consuming and not easy. This document (which I understand is originally from the TGA’s website in 2014) asserts “that 90-95% of adverse events are not reported to regulators”. Tga Document September 2014 66.7KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The culture during 2021 and 2022 in particular, when most of the excess deaths occurred, was that the vaccines were unquestionably beneficial. Dissenting voices were regarded as ‘spreading misinformation’. Most people, including health professionals and TGA staff, were probably certain that the vaccines were “safe and effective”, as we were all repeatedly told. This underlying culture meant that the thought that a covid vaccination may have caused a death might simply not occur to people (cognitive bias). This would reduce the chance of a relative or doctor considering a death as being vaccine-related (which of course would mean they were never reported). It would likely also reduce the chance of a TGA expert deciding a reported death truly was due to vaccination. Thus under-reporting for the covid vaccines may have been many times greater than for other medicines and products.

Furthermore, some Australian doctors may have feared losing their registration if they ‘put their heads up’ by lodging safety reports about the vaccines. This climate of fear followed a position statement from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency (AHPRA) issued early in the Australian vaccine rollout, on 9th March 2021. Here’s the second page of the position statement. The full document can be downloaded at https://www.ahpra.gov.au/Resources/COVID-19/Vaccination-immunisation-information.aspx. Although nothing is said directly to deter doctors from sending adverse event reports to the TGA, the following words from the page above make clear the climate in which Australian doctors were working: “Any promotion of anti-vaccination statements or health advice which contradicts the best available scientific evidence or seeks to actively undermine the national immunisation campaign (including via social media) is not supported by National Boards and may be in breach of the codes of conduct and subject to investigation and possible regulatory action.”

If Millen and Sy are right about many deaths happening about 5 months after injection, such deaths would be much less likely to be recognised by patients and doctors as being linked to vaccination than ones occurring within days of vaccination. Thus the chance of them being reported to the TGA would be slim.

Although one might have expected that post-mortem examinations (autopsies) would automatically be done on people whose death was reported to the TGA as a potential adverse event, this was not the case. And for those that were, technologies that were devised to discriminate between spike protein in the body derived from covid injections and spike protein from covid itself were not used by the TGA.

Poles apart

So we have a situation of extremes. Have just 14 people died from the covid vaccines in Australia, as the TGA says, or have thousands, perhaps tens of thousands died from the vaccines?

Getting down to basics, we shouldn’t be using the TGA’s passive adverse event reporting system as the authoritative count of deaths from the vaccines. It was not designed to do that. It’s a system designed to spot signals of harm when a new medicine is used in the population. As an aside, the surge of harms the DAEN has recorded since the covid vaccines were introduced - most easily seen via the (non-government) OpenDAEN website - appears to have been ignored.

Further, researchers including Andrew Madry, Wilson Sy and Rafael Lataster have done analyses using government data that suggest the covid vaccines are an important factor in the excess deaths seen since they were rolled out. Their alarm calls have not been taken seriously.

Meanwhile, the ABS holds data that could resolve the controversy. Their ‘Person Level Integrated Data Asset (PLIDA)’ could be used to link vaccination status to almost every death that has occurred from any cause in Australia since the vaccines were first administered. But there are barriers: access to this de-identified data about the Australian public (which should raise no concerns about privacy) is only “available for approved projects to approved government and non-government users” and can cost several thousand dollars.

One thing is certain: there have been more than the 26,300 excess deaths reported by the ABS to the end of 2023. Remember these are unexpected, early deaths. Millen’s work suggests that another 14,000 or so have accrued in the following two years. So, it seems that more than 40,000 Australians have died early unexpectedly during the covid era.

Worryingly, the excess mortality has not come back to zero, but has persisted for five years. If the only factor was that vulnerable people died from covid, why aren’t we seeing the usual deaths deficit that follows an epidemic? And if the covid vaccines did their job and saved people from dying from the disease without causing any other serious harms, what is it that is still killing Australians in greater numbers than normal?

Even if deaths from the disease itself explain (at most) about half of the 40,000 deaths, we must still investigate the factors that underlie the other ‘non-covid’ deaths. As a new gene-based technology, with no long term safety data, given to nearly every adult Australian, covid vaccines should be top of the list of suspects for investigation.

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Thanks to Monica Smit, Colin Millen and Kara Thomas of the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society for their help with enabling this article see the light of day.

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