This Pfizer advertisement can be seen at some train stations and bus stops in Sydney right now.

The headline says: “1 in 4 Aussies are at risk of severe COVID-19.”

What does this mean to you?

Does it mean:

A. Australians have a 1 in 4 chance of getting severe covid

B. 1 in 4 Aussies have a high risk of getting severe covid

C. 1 in 4 Aussies have some risk (probably low) of getting severe covid, and the other 3 have no significant risk at all

Why is Pfizer running the ad?

Pfizer makes one of the two antivirals approved for use against covid in Australia - Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir and ritonavir). The other is Lagevrio (molnupiravir), made by Merck.

People are being encouraged to scan the QR code, which takes them to a Pfizer website, https://www.knowandgo.com.au. There, they are directed to take a quiz to see whether they are eligible for government-subsidised covid antiviral medicines.

The downloadable Pfizer COVID antivirals leaflet reveals that Australians aged over 70, younger Australians with various comorbidities or a compromised immune system, and Indigenous Australians aged over 30, can get these subsidised antiviral medicines. People in these categories are advised to see their doctor immediately, should they get covid, so that they can be given these medicines. Pfizer even suggest that well people go to see a GP in advance, to find out whether they are eligible, just in case they later get covid.

Issues with this ad

I object to this advert in so many ways! Here are five:

The headline seems to be misleading. In a informal poll of family, friends and acquaintances I am finding that all so far have misinterpreted the headline as ‘1 in 4 Aussies are at significant risk of getting severe covid’. If you are told you are ‘at risk’, one naturally assumes the risk is significant. In fact people are linking the “1 in 4” to the risk itself, thinking they have a 25% chance of severe covid. If they were more transparent, Pfizer might state (more accurately). “1 in 4 Aussies are UNLIKELY to get severe covid, and the remaining 3 in 4 are almost certain not to get covid severely”. However, this probably doesn’t have quite the ring that Pfizer hoped for! Thankfully, even though people misinterpreted it, most immediately recognised that it didn’t fit with their lived experience. Thank goodness some immune protection appears to be developing to adverts of this type!

When the advert says “are at risk”, we need to know exactly how much risk that is. We need a number please! I mean, if the risk was 20% (which of course it isn’t), I’d be worried, but a risk of less than 1% is another matter. This is absolutely key.

The advert, website, quiz and downloadable leaflets are done in a style that mimics a government publication, but it comes from a pharmaceutical company trying to whip up business. This may mislead the reader into giving the material unwarranted authority.

The use of an ostensibly healthy woman, who does not appear to be in one of the eligible groups, suggests that this even type of person is at significant risk of severe covid. They are not.

This may be PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) on my part, but when I saw the advert it immediately reminded me of this highly inappropriate and misleading Federal Government advertisement that was put out in Sydney in July 2021. If the same thing happened to you, please let me know in the comments. Advertisements that use someone who does not have a condition, but purport to have it, seem to me to be deeply dishonest. I found it unsettling to see this kind of dishonesty openly presented.

Data-free government webpage fuels the fire

Once you have scanned the QR code you can download an ‘action plan’ to take to your doctor. This plan references an Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care webpage https://www.health.gov.au/topics/covid-19/protect-yourself-and-others/high-risk-groups. This webpage was last updated almost a year ago - 12th March 2025.

Here’s what the page looks like:

Here’s the information from the Federal Government about these ‘high-risk’ groups:

You can see that this government webpage is quite a masterpiece in its own right! Here we have a Federal government department speaking to us as if they were the parent and we were young children. It tells us ‘facts’ about our risk of severe covid without the use of a single number, and no reference at all to scientific evidence supporting what they say. The lack of numbers, combined with language like “higher risk” (with no comparator and which may be easily misinterpreted as “high risk”), and the connection with outcomes that are naturally concerning such as “severe COVID-19” and “hospital treatment” may mislead people to think their risk of serious consequences are substantial if they are members of one of these groups.

Just as an aside, a friend pointed out to me that there is one notable group absent from the categories listed by the government as being at “higher risk”. Surely, surely, people not up to date with ‘their vaccinations’ (and especially those who have not had any covid injections at all), surely, they must be at higher risk too? Considering the still-claimed protective power of these genetic injections against severe disease, how come this group is not mentioned?

Are 1 in 4 Aussies in these categories?

It’s easy to work out from ABS data that about 17.5% of the population is aged 65 and over. If we add in an estimate of the number of pregnant women that takes us to 18.3%. I suppose it is possible that there are sufficient people aged under 65 in the other categories to make it up to almost 25%, which is what Pfizer claim. I don’t have the time to do that in detail and Pfizer will probably have been careful to get this right.

So, OK, Pfizer, I can believe that nearly 1 in 4 of us are in a category that the Australian Government describes as “being at higher risk of becoming very sick with COVID-19 and needing hospital treatment”.

The key question is: how big is this “higher risk”?

