Clarity on Health

INGRID C DURDEN
9h

I think this is the case with the advertisements I saw at friend's houses on TV. I have no TV and a good ad blocker on my computer and do not get to see these misleading ads. The worst I ever saw was for a med for toe fungus. One of the side effects was death. How much chance is there I will get a toe fungus? and how much chance it is so severe I will risk dying to get it gone? I think all ads for meds should be banned. Not just for prescription drugs (which I think are only allowed here in the US) but for all drugs. And also for supplements and vitamins and the likes, because I think that industry is just as bad as pharma.

DivinePathways
4h

The "1 in 4" ratio is far too vague and broad, as you pointed out. It doesn't specify or categorize which four Australians these statistics are actually drawn from. Those four could all be senior citizens, or they could include one person who already has COVID. This lack of detail makes the figure meaningless and easy to manipulate. The convenient part is that the numbers can be twisted in whatever way best serves the desired outcome—whether that's generating more fear in the public or driving higher sales of their products.

