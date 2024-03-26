Breaking news - Australian Senate votes for Inquiry into Excess Deaths!
Senator Ralph Babet and his team's tenacity has paid off
Just letting you know that the Senate have voted by 31 to 30 votes to hold an inquiry into excess deaths in Australia!
Senator Babet, with cosponsors Senator Jacqui Lambie and Senator David Pocock, have just got the motion through.
Thank you to Senator Babet and his dedicated team for all their work over nearly two years which made this happen!
well done clare great update.
Dr John Campbell is now in Australia, BTW and will be at ASF event April1, and AMPS event April 2 at NSW State Library, with Prof. Robert Clancy
