Just letting you know that the Senate have voted by 31 to 30 votes to hold an inquiry into excess deaths in Australia!

Senator Babet, with cosponsors Senator Jacqui Lambie and Senator David Pocock, have just got the motion through.

Thank you to Senator Babet and his dedicated team for all their work over nearly two years which made this happen!

Share

Thank you for reading Clarity on Health. All our posts are free. Please share them. If you feel moved to support our work, consider becoming a paid member. You can cancel a monthly subscription at any time. Joining for one month gives a $5 donation, but you do need to remember to cancel!

Edits: 3rd April. Spelling of Jaqui Lambie’s name corrected.