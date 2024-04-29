Thank you again to independent Australian Federal MP, Russell Broadbent, for the opportunity to explain three important concepts. Not many people are aware of them, so please share!

So those three concepts are:

According to a principle put in place by the World Health Organisation in 1948, it is not correct to include deaths ‘with’ covid.

The Department of Health and Aged Care needs to demonstrate that the covid injections did in fact ‘prevent death’ by making individual raw data (anonymised) available for every death from covid in Australia since they were rolled out in early 2021

It is not correct to automatically categorise a death from covid as an excess death. The median age of death from covid in 2022 was 85.8 years. Many of these people would have died in that year anyway. Share If you would like to watch the full interview (44 minutes) that Russell did with myself and Dr Andrew Madry, it’s here. Andrew has done ground-breaking work looking at data for older people in QLD in 2021 which shows a change in the trend for mortality coincident with the vaccine rollout. If you want to know more about that, watch this 4 minute clip from that interview.

