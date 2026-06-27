After two years of silence1 on excess mortality in Australia, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will be giving us estimates for 2024 and 2025 in a release scheduled for this Friday, 3rd July.

Just to be clear, an excess death is, of course, an early death: a person dying earlier than they should have done.

While actual numbers of deaths are pretty certain, determining numbers of excess deaths (how many more deaths there have been than expected) is far from definite, because it all depends on how many deaths one ‘expects’.

The way an expected number is estimated is to examine the past data and extrapolate it. It’s up to the person doing the estimate which period in the past they decide to use as the ‘baseline’, and how they extrapolate it.

I have heard from the ABS (by personal email) that this coming release will include a “new methodology” – in other words a new way of estimating expected deaths. That’s a worry. Looking backwards and estimating in 2026 how many deaths one would have expected in 2024 and 2025 is not ideal. It would be hard to ignore data that had already come in on the numbers of actual deaths in those years.

It is far better (from the point of view of minimising the potential for bias) to estimate how many deaths one expects in those years ahead of time.

Will they include a ‘covid fudge factor’?

I think the new methodology may change the baseline period to include the post-covid years of 2022 and 2023. Why does this matter? Well, Australia had a very high excess death rate in both these years – especially in 2022, which had the highest excess mortality since World War II. If you have high numbers of deaths in your baseline, then you expect … well … high numbers of deaths.

And of course, if you expect high numbers of deaths, then when the actual numbers of deaths are compared with expectations, there isn’t much of an excess. In fact, there may even be a deficit of deaths – fewer deaths than expected.

Another approach the ABS may use could be to continue to use their existing baseline (which is the pre-covid years of 2013-2019) but add in some sort of ‘covid factor’ to their estimation equation that will increase the number of deaths expected.

Regardless of the approach, I think their justification will be something along these lines: ‘The pandemic was officially declared over by the WHO on 5th May 2023, so now we are in a post pandemic period, which requires a different methodology. Covid infection has increased the chance of dying from many other conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and stroke, and so we need to include its effects in our expected number of deaths’.

This kind of thinking was suggested by the Actuaries Institute of Australia in July 2024 when spokesperson, Karen Cutter, said:

“However, we think that COVID-19 is likely to cause some excess mortality for several years to come, either as a direct cause of death or a contributing factor to other causes such as heart disease. In our view, the ‘new normal’ level of mortality is likely to be higher than it would have been if we hadn’t had the pandemic.”

Hang on a second! Respiratory viruses don’t usually affect the health of people that have them for years to come. Normally, when there is a flu outbreak for instance, there is a spike of deaths followed by a dip (because the very frail have died early and they can’t die twice).

Getting back to the ABS, in including a covid effect it will also be following a recommendation made in point 4.24 of the report of the Inquiry into Excess Mortality by the Senate Community Affairs References Committee in 2024. See below:

Share

Covid installed as the cause of Australia’s excess mortality?

Importantly, either of the approaches described above will set in concrete the ABS’s assumption that covid itself has been responsible for the bulk of the early deaths we have seen since 2021. Their published evidence for this is scant, superficial (and I believe fundamentally flawed) and appears to be largely based on a visual correlation that has not been demonstrated to meet the Bradford Hill criteria for causation. A recent Quadrant article written by Professor Robert Clancy with me explains this in more detail.

To raise just one point mentioned in that Quadrant article: both the ABS and the Actuaries Institute, make the assumption that every death from covid was an excess death. I challenge them to prove that is a valid assumption. With the median age of death from covid in 2022 being 85.8 years, many of these people would have been expected to die in that year anyway, perhaps from a stroke, flu or a heart attack. In my book, these are not true excess deaths.

We need to find out which conditions were killing more people than normal and what age these people were when they died. The ABS could easily do this by examining every major category of death from 2020 to date (in other words each of the 22 ‘Chapters’ of ICD-10 codes2) and see which ones have been in excess over the covid era3. For those that are in excess, a more fine-grained analysis by disease (and age-band) would reveal a pattern of excess mortality by ICD-10 code and by year.

Before concluding that covid infection is the root cause of this pattern and (God forbid) enshrining this in the way they calculate expected deaths, in my opinion, the ABS (or perhaps the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing) should demonstrate that the pattern fits with their ‘covid infection’ hypothesis better than with other hypotheses.

Leave a comment

The vaccine hypothesis must be rigorously examined

There is at least one alternative hypothesis for the cause of some of the excess mortality, (and there are others, including the effects of lockdowns). The hypothesis that I am referring to is that the genetic covid vaccines have killed a significant number of Australians. This hypothesis was summarily dismissed by the Senate Inquiry. Of course, if true, the acknowledgement that covid vaccinations have contributed significantly to excess mortality would be extremely damaging for both the Coalition (which initiated the vaccine rollout) and Labor (which supported the initial rollout and continued it after coming to power in May 2022).

Several reasons why the hypothesis of deaths from the vaccine must be rigorously tested are given in the Quadrant article. This includes the finding by Dr Wilson Sy of a 74% correlation between peaks of vaccinations during the 2021 rollout and the excess death toll five months later – a finding that does meet the statistical Bradford Hill criteria for causation. Interestingly a separate analysis of Japanese data shows a similar lagged correlation.

Share

What will the ABS excess deaths numbers be for 2024 and 2025?

Earlier in this post I said that it is better to predict expected deaths ahead of time. Could the ABS have done that for 2024 and 2025? Well yes, they had an ‘official’ model for estimating expected deaths in place in from July 2023 that does not include a ‘covid effect’.

We can’t perfectly replicate what that existing official model would predict, but we do have an estimate. Retired systems engineer, Colin Millen, has a simplified mimic4 of the ABS model’ that has performed similarly to the official model in the past. Using this, he calculates that their existing methodology would give estimates of about 8,800 excess deaths in 2024 and 7,600 in 2025, equating to 4.7% and 4.1% excess mortality in the two years respectively5.

Let’s see what the ABS issues on 3rd July. I suspect we will see considerably lower numbers than Millen’s estimates.

Thank you for reading Clarity on Health. All our posts are free. Please share them. If you feel moved to support our work, consider becoming a paid member. You can cancel a monthly subscription at any time. Joining for one month gives a $5 donation, but you do need to remember to cancel!

Notes

1. The ABS last published a total excess mortality estimate on 28 th June 2024 when it reported 8,744 excess deaths (5.1% excess mortality) for 2023.

2. The International Classification of Diseases system is run by the World Health Organisation. Among other uses, it enables classification of deaths by a cause given as an ICD-10 code. The ABS uses these codes in its publication ‘ Causes of Death Australia ’.

3.The ABS published a limited analysis of excess deaths by some causes of death in September 2025.

4. Millen’s ABS mimic model is not a complicated ‘Serfling model’ as used by the ABS, but it uses the same baseline period as the ABS use (2013-2019) and both the ABS and Millen model death rates, not numbers of deaths. Millen assumes that the expected death rate (deaths per 100,000 population) in a given week would be the same as the average death rate that occurred in the corresponding week of those seven years. The ABS has a complicated formula involving sine and cosine terms for seasonality.

5. Neither I nor Millen think the current ABS official model is a good one btw. The 2013-2019 baseline they use leads to higher expected deaths (and thus lower excess deaths) than would be obtained using the 2015-2019 baseline used in OECD and other models by international experts. Millen has his own ‘preferred’ model which uses the 2015-2019 baseline with a regression line through it (that continues the slight downward slope in mortality rates). Using that model, his excess death estimates for 2024 and 2025 are about 15,700 excess deaths in both years, giving rates of excess death of 9.5% and 9.1% respectively.