ABS to release ‘new methodology’ for excess deaths
Is a ‘covid effect’ going to be enshrined in their model?
After two years of silence1 on excess mortality in Australia, the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will be giving us estimates for 2024 and 2025 in a release scheduled for this Friday, 3rd July.
Just to be clear, an excess death is, of course, an early death: a person dying earlier than they should have done.
While actual numbers of deaths are pretty certain, determining numbers of excess deaths (how many more deaths there have been than expected) is far from definite, because it all depends on how many deaths one ‘expects’.
The way an expected number is estimated is to examine the past data and extrapolate it. It’s up to the person doing the estimate which period in the past they decide to use as the ‘baseline’, and how they extrapolate it.
I have heard from the ABS (by personal email) that this coming release will include a “new methodology” – in other words a new way of estimating expected deaths. That’s a worry. Looking backwards and estimating in 2026 how many deaths one would have expected in 2024 and 2025 is not ideal. It would be hard to ignore data that had already come in on the numbers of actual deaths in those years.
It is far better (from the point of view of minimising the potential for bias) to estimate how many deaths one expects in those years ahead of time.
Will they include a ‘covid fudge factor’?
I think the new methodology may change the baseline period to include the post-covid years of 2022 and 2023. Why does this matter? Well, Australia had a very high excess death rate in both these years – especially in 2022, which had the highest excess mortality since World War II. If you have high numbers of deaths in your baseline, then you expect … well … high numbers of deaths.
And of course, if you expect high numbers of deaths, then when the actual numbers of deaths are compared with expectations, there isn’t much of an excess. In fact, there may even be a deficit of deaths – fewer deaths than expected.
Another approach the ABS may use could be to continue to use their existing baseline (which is the pre-covid years of 2013-2019) but add in some sort of ‘covid factor’ to their estimation equation that will increase the number of deaths expected.
Regardless of the approach, I think their justification will be something along these lines: ‘The pandemic was officially declared over by the WHO on 5th May 2023, so now we are in a post pandemic period, which requires a different methodology. Covid infection has increased the chance of dying from many other conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and stroke, and so we need to include its effects in our expected number of deaths’.
This kind of thinking was suggested by the Actuaries Institute of Australia in July 2024 when spokesperson, Karen Cutter, said:
“However, we think that COVID-19 is likely to cause some excess mortality for several years to come, either as a direct cause of death or a contributing factor to other causes such as heart disease. In our view, the ‘new normal’ level of mortality is likely to be higher than it would have been if we hadn’t had the pandemic.”
Hang on a second! Respiratory viruses don’t usually affect the health of people that have them for years to come. Normally, when there is a flu outbreak for instance, there is a spike of deaths followed by a dip (because the very frail have died early and they can’t die twice).
Getting back to the ABS, in including a covid effect it will also be following a recommendation made in point 4.24 of the report of the Inquiry into Excess Mortality by the Senate Community Affairs References Committee in 2024. See below:
Covid installed as the cause of Australia’s excess mortality?
Importantly, either of the approaches described above will set in concrete the ABS’s assumption that covid itself has been responsible for the bulk of the early deaths we have seen since 2021. Their published evidence for this is scant, superficial (and I believe fundamentally flawed) and appears to be largely based on a visual correlation that has not been demonstrated to meet the Bradford Hill criteria for causation. A recent Quadrant article written by Professor Robert Clancy with me explains this in more detail.
To raise just one point mentioned in that Quadrant article: both the ABS and the Actuaries Institute, make the assumption that every death from covid was an excess death. I challenge them to prove that is a valid assumption. With the median age of death from covid in 2022 being 85.8 years, many of these people would have been expected to die in that year anyway, perhaps from a stroke, flu or a heart attack. In my book, these are not true excess deaths.
We need to find out which conditions were killing more people than normal and what age these people were when they died. The ABS could easily do this by examining every major category of death from 2020 to date (in other words each of the 22 ‘Chapters’ of ICD-10 codes2) and see which ones have been in excess over the covid era3. For those that are in excess, a more fine-grained analysis by disease (and age-band) would reveal a pattern of excess mortality by ICD-10 code and by year.
Before concluding that covid infection is the root cause of this pattern and (God forbid) enshrining this in the way they calculate expected deaths, in my opinion, the ABS (or perhaps the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing) should demonstrate that the pattern fits with their ‘covid infection’ hypothesis better than with other hypotheses.
The vaccine hypothesis must be rigorously examined
There is at least one alternative hypothesis for the cause of some of the excess mortality, (and there are others, including the effects of lockdowns). The hypothesis that I am referring to is that the genetic covid vaccines have killed a significant number of Australians. This hypothesis was summarily dismissed by the Senate Inquiry. Of course, if true, the acknowledgement that covid vaccinations have contributed significantly to excess mortality would be extremely damaging for both the Coalition (which initiated the vaccine rollout) and Labor (which supported the initial rollout and continued it after coming to power in May 2022).
Several reasons why the hypothesis of deaths from the vaccine must be rigorously tested are given in the Quadrant article. This includes the finding by Dr Wilson Sy of a 74% correlation between peaks of vaccinations during the 2021 rollout and the excess death toll five months later – a finding that does meet the statistical Bradford Hill criteria for causation. Interestingly a separate analysis of Japanese data shows a similar lagged correlation.
What will the ABS excess deaths numbers be for 2024 and 2025?
Earlier in this post I said that it is better to predict expected deaths ahead of time. Could the ABS have done that for 2024 and 2025? Well yes, they had an ‘official’ model for estimating expected deaths in place in from July 2023 that does not include a ‘covid effect’.
We can’t perfectly replicate what that existing official model would predict, but we do have an estimate. Retired systems engineer, Colin Millen, has a simplified mimic4 of the ABS model’ that has performed similarly to the official model in the past. Using this, he calculates that their existing methodology would give estimates of about 8,800 excess deaths in 2024 and 7,600 in 2025, equating to 4.7% and 4.1% excess mortality in the two years respectively5.
Let’s see what the ABS issues on 3rd July. I suspect we will see considerably lower numbers than Millen’s estimates.
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Notes
I suppose it is still relevant that we know how this all evolved: If America had not released Moderna's Covid-19 virus in China in 2019, then there could not have been a world wide Covid pandemic, could there? - Senator Tuberville said It was done on purpose (see below), but who had the authority to do that? :
As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic
Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start?
It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it, but when POTUS 45 was in.
America held The Covid-19 virus in a Level 4 Bio Lab from 2013 to 2019, but for 6 years, in North Carolina before releasing it in Wuhan, China, as a Military Project, at the Military Games there, where 100 Countries sent their Military Athletes to compete (according to a document suppressed by Biden, released in 2025) and that is how the virus was spread around the world by America as a Military Operation - Servicemembers were deployed to conduct mass murder faked as a "public health emergency". Now they might be for sale. That said, adding up the best official figures that can be found (by Chat GPT and other internet searches) yields a conservative estimate of approximately 600,000 - 800,000 military personnel deployed worldwide by the end of 2020. The true cumulative headcount was almost certainly higher Covid-19 wasn’t a “mismanaged public health crisis”. It was and remains a war. Sasha Latypova 27.10.2025 and Senator Tuberville 1819 News on Monday, July 14 2025 and the vaccines which in America, POTUS 45 released after he used the Prep Act at least 10 times, to force his vaccines onto America and the World at the same time as Tedos in Europe and AUKUS for England, Australia and America and Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” (It was and remains a war, as above) that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term - by Zachary Stieber Senior Reporter 9/3/2025 Epoch Times
You will recall that in America, those who refused to be vaccinated, in the Armed Forces, were removed and returned to Civvy Street.......
Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?
According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, the hidden data about the COVID-19 vaccine reveals a deliberate suppression of adverse effects, including spike protein toxicity, infertility and autoimmune disorders, orchestrated by corrupt health agencies and Big Pharma to "push a depopulation agenda" under the guise of public safety. This deception, exposed through leaked communications and whistleblower testimonies, confirms that the so-called "vaccine" was a bioweapon designed to harm humanity "while enriching globalist elites and the pharmaceutical cartel". Brighteon 17.10.2025
Moderna's Covid-19 virus in 2013 Basically it is irrefutable proof that Moderna created the Covid-19 virus and here are the Patents for it: ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023 https://christine257.substack.com/p/cctcggcgggcacgt Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG may evade vaccines or the protection of natural immunity. CDC Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering. Here are the patents: US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc. Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose. https://christine257.substack.com/p/moderna-patented-a-19-nucleotide I suppose, with all of the money generated from the above Covid-19 virus Patent, the creators deserve a medal, or something much worse, but they live amongst us and have never been held to account for anything.
May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.
BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/
Moving the factory to its nearest resource: biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring :
The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".
Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA
A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.
His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.
The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.
CMNNews 3rd September 2025
An excellently written article Clare. Manipulation of the baseline will continue just as it did with the "eXcEsS moRtaLiTy ExPeRtS" (The Actuaries Institute)