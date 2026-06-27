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richard noakes
12h

I suppose it is still relevant that we know how this all evolved: If America had not released Moderna's Covid-19 virus in China in 2019, then there could not have been a world wide Covid pandemic, could there? - Senator Tuberville said It was done on purpose (see below), but who had the authority to do that? :

As reported in 1819 News, on Monday, July 14 2025, Senator Tuberville spoke to the Alabama Grocers Association about the financial difficulties the country faces. Following his remarks about the U.S. government’s enormous deficit spending, he mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic

Covid absolutely destroyed our country, and we allowed it to happen through federal regulations and shutting down schools, nobody going to work, our health care went to hell in a handbasket. It was devastating, and where did it start?

It started in North Carolina. They shipped it to Wuhan, China. They released it there, and look what happened? At the end of the day, you're going to find out, and of course, everybody said this was a conspiracy theory: it was done on purpose. Made us all sick. It wasn't as bad physically for those of us that didn't have bad health problems. If you had a bad health problem, you really struggled with it, but when POTUS 45 was in.

America held The Covid-19 virus in a Level 4 Bio Lab from 2013 to 2019, but for 6 years, in North Carolina before releasing it in Wuhan, China, as a Military Project, at the Military Games there, where 100 Countries sent their Military Athletes to compete (according to a document suppressed by Biden, released in 2025) and that is how the virus was spread around the world by America as a Military Operation - Servicemembers were deployed to conduct mass murder faked as a "public health emergency". Now they might be for sale. That said, adding up the best official figures that can be found (by Chat GPT and other internet searches) yields a conservative estimate of approximately 600,000 - 800,000 military personnel deployed worldwide by the end of 2020. The true cumulative headcount was almost certainly higher Covid-19 wasn’t a “mismanaged public health crisis”. It was and remains a war. Sasha Latypova 27.10.2025 and Senator Tuberville 1819 News on Monday, July 14 2025 and the vaccines which in America, POTUS 45 released after he used the Prep Act at least 10 times, to force his vaccines onto America and the World at the same time as Tedos in Europe and AUKUS for England, Australia and America and Albert Bourla said in a statement that Operation Warp Speed and the development of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna “is a profound public health achievement” (It was and remains a war, as above) that was achieved under the leadership of Trump during the president’s first term - by Zachary Stieber Senior Reporter 9/3/2025 Epoch Times

You will recall that in America, those who refused to be vaccinated, in the Armed Forces, were removed and returned to Civvy Street.......

Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, the hidden data about the COVID-19 vaccine reveals a deliberate suppression of adverse effects, including spike protein toxicity, infertility and autoimmune disorders, orchestrated by corrupt health agencies and Big Pharma to "push a depopulation agenda" under the guise of public safety. This deception, exposed through leaked communications and whistleblower testimonies, confirms that the so-called "vaccine" was a bioweapon designed to harm humanity "while enriching globalist elites and the pharmaceutical cartel". Brighteon 17.10.2025

Moderna's Covid-19 virus in 2013 Basically it is irrefutable proof that Moderna created the Covid-19 virus and here are the Patents for it: ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023 https://christine257.substack.com/p/cctcggcgggcacgt Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG may evade vaccines or the protection of natural immunity. CDC Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering. Here are the patents: US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc. Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose. https://christine257.substack.com/p/moderna-patented-a-19-nucleotide I suppose, with all of the money generated from the above Covid-19 virus Patent, the creators deserve a medal, or something much worse, but they live amongst us and have never been held to account for anything.

May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, presumably #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG , a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE) proving that Moderna owned the copyright for Covid-19 Neucloids from 2013.

BioNTech said the patent office's decision to maintain Moderna's European patent "does not change our unwavering and unequivocal stance that this patent is invalid."

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-wins-case-patent-dispute-with-pfizer-biontech-over-covid-shot-ft-reports-2024-05-17/

Moving the factory to its nearest resource: biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring :

The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA - ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring - that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy "vaccines" Injections.

Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your "genetic code" making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is "hacking the software of life" and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a "Trans Human".

Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA

A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.

His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.

The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.

CMNNews 3rd September 2025

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Shifted Paradigms's avatar
Shifted Paradigms
14h

An excellently written article Clare. Manipulation of the baseline will continue just as it did with the "eXcEsS moRtaLiTy ExPeRtS" (The Actuaries Institute)

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