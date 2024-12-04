Anna, a Christian who stood up for what was right at great personal risk, died of cancer on 30th November 2024.

Doc Malik interviewed her on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/v5v9kge-anna-de-buisserret-may-she-rest-in-peace.html

You can see much more of her (and others from the Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics group) on Australian Charles Kovess’ Rumble page here: https://rumble.com/c/c-1504535/videos

