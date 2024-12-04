A beautiful, brave woman dies
Please watch this interview with British human rights lawyer, Anna De Buisserret
Anna, a Christian who stood up for what was right at great personal risk, died of cancer on 30th November 2024.
Doc Malik interviewed her on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/v5v9kge-anna-de-buisserret-may-she-rest-in-peace.html
You can see much more of her (and others from the Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics group) on Australian Charles Kovess’ Rumble page here: https://rumble.com/c/c-1504535/videos
In 2022, I went into an Eastbourne Jab centre with a TeeShirt message "Unjabbed to live longer" and asked for Safety Information. They asked me to move away from reception but I refused and insisted on taking information away to decide whether I felt the injections were Safe & Effective.
They called for Security - There was NO Security. Eventually, they gave me a leaflet 'proving (?) the injections are SAFE'.
It was a Pfizer Propaganda leaflet.
Unjabbed Mick (UK) We'll all live longer if we avoid syringes containing a depopulation formula.
I was wondering if this was the lady who appeared on Bettina Arndt s weekend conference in Sydney recently ? A sad loss.