Thank you to the courageous MP, Russell Broadbent, for giving me the opportunity to explain the story of how excess deaths have been reported in Australia. Why weren’t the excesses investigated when they first began to appear in early 2021?
🙏 Great analysis. It would be interesting too of course to get an accurate picture of the number of injuries over the course of the past three years. In the category of heart inflammation, Sydney-based cardiologist Dr Ross Walker disclosed in a (recorded) June 2023 interview that he had had around 100 cases of myocarditis in his practice alone, caused by the mRNA injections he said. With some 1,200 cardiologists in the country, the trend could be worrying. Medicare item 63399 is still current: https://www9.health.gov.au/mbs/fullDisplay.cfm?type=note&q=IN.5.3&qt=noteID
Thanks always for your encouragement Laine!