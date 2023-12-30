Subscribe
Did you unexpectedly lose someone close to you during the pandemic?
Here's a template to make a submission to the Senate Inquiry on Excess Deaths
Apr 16
Clare Pain
2022 excess deaths - think 66 plane crashes
Warning signals repeatedly ignored?
Apr 14
Clare Pain
4
Senate Excess Deaths Inquiry - what can YOU submit?
You may have valuable information through your own experience. The deadline is 26th April
Apr 8
Clare Pain
25
March 2024
Breaking news - Australian Senate votes for Inquiry into Excess Deaths!
Senator Ralph Babet and his team's tenacity has paid off
Mar 26
Clare Pain
3
February 2024
Can you tell a friend about this?
FREE 'Too Many Dead' event on SATURDAY - 2nd March
Feb 26
Clare Pain
1
How many excess deaths have there been in Australia?
The answer depends on the model you (or the ABS) use to predict expected deaths
Feb 5
Clare Pain
21
January 2024
How you can ensure a COVID-19 Royal Commission is effective
The Friday 12th January deadline approaches .... so please take action today
Jan 7
Clare Pain
6
December 2023
My three 'must sees' from 2023
Two videos and a report on the topic of excess deaths that changed my thinking
Dec 30, 2023
Clare Pain
1
Live in Sydney? You're invited to hear why there are 'Too Many Dead'
I am very honoured to be sharing a platform with Dr Phillip Altman and Dr Andrew Madry
Dec 1, 2023
Clare Pain
5
November 2023
Last chance to sign this letter to the WHO!
Unless Anthony Albanese acts today, the organisation will be able to pass controversial amendments to its International Heath Regulations more quickly
Nov 30, 2023
Clare Pain
2
Philippines running inquiry into 2021 death spike
A committee of the nation's House of Representatives is asking difficult questions
Nov 29, 2023
Clare Pain
11
October 2023
Too many dead - take a look at this concerning material from AMPS
The Australian Medical Professionals' Society book makes sobering reading
Oct 27, 2023
Clare Pain
15
