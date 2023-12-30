Clarity on Health

Home
Archive
About
Did you unexpectedly lose someone close to you during the pandemic?
Here's a template to make a submission to the Senate Inquiry on Excess Deaths
  
Clare Pain
2022 excess deaths - think 66 plane crashes
Warning signals repeatedly ignored?
  
Clare Pain
4
Senate Excess Deaths Inquiry - what can YOU submit?
You may have valuable information through your own experience. The deadline is 26th April
  
Clare Pain
25

March 2024

Breaking news - Australian Senate votes for Inquiry into Excess Deaths!
Senator Ralph Babet and his team's tenacity has paid off
  
Clare Pain
3

February 2024

Can you tell a friend about this?
FREE 'Too Many Dead' event on SATURDAY - 2nd March
  
Clare Pain
1
How many excess deaths have there been in Australia?
The answer depends on the model you (or the ABS) use to predict expected deaths
  
Clare Pain
21

January 2024

How you can ensure a COVID-19 Royal Commission is effective
The Friday 12th January deadline approaches .... so please take action today
  
Clare Pain
6

December 2023

My three 'must sees' from 2023
Two videos and a report on the topic of excess deaths that changed my thinking
  
Clare Pain
1
Live in Sydney? You're invited to hear why there are 'Too Many Dead'
I am very honoured to be sharing a platform with Dr Phillip Altman and Dr Andrew Madry
  
Clare Pain
5

November 2023

Last chance to sign this letter to the WHO!
Unless Anthony Albanese acts today, the organisation will be able to pass controversial amendments to its International Heath Regulations more quickly
  
Clare Pain
2
Philippines running inquiry into 2021 death spike
A committee of the nation's House of Representatives is asking difficult questions
  
Clare Pain
11

October 2023

Too many dead - take a look at this concerning material from AMPS
The Australian Medical Professionals' Society book makes sobering reading
  
Clare Pain
15
© 2024 Clarity on Health
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture